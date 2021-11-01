Christmas tree display drawing visitors to Navy Yard

The colorful display is bringing crowds to this up and coming D.C. neighborhood

WASHINGTON — Adorn below the towering residential condos and cranes bringing the Navy Yard to new heights in 2021 is a fanciful holiday display that is drawing in crowds from across the DMV area.

Light Yards at Yards Park (Water Street between 3rd and 4th St, SE) is continuing a holiday tradition of Light Yards this winter.

"This is our sixth year of doing Light Yards down at The Yards," said Jill Frederick, Director of Marketing for Brookfield Properties. "We've sort of evolved it over the years. We've had a different artist create our display for us every single year."

The Light Yards 2021 display features illuminated, 22-feet-tall trees trimmed top to bottom in holiday decor and festooned lights that will cast The Yards’ Sun Deck with beautiful, colored patterns, according to the online description.

If you haven’t seen the ‘Light Yards’ display in Navy Yard @TheYardsDC just drop everything. @amigoandamigo designed these three 22 foot tall trees that change color to the music.

The kids are having a blast here! @wusa9

(And parents, a pop up bar right around the corner) pic.twitter.com/dCCEDwNPPz — Adam Longo (@adamlongoTV) December 21, 2021

"This light-filled wonderland is the perfect place for the whole family to get in the holiday spirit and snap some Instagram-worthy pics, or wander before or after drinks and dinner at one of The Yards’ 20+ eateries," reads the webpage.

"The artists that put this together is a group called Amigo and Amigo and they're out of Australia," said Frederick. "They have to be friends with a name like that right?"

The installation was crafted locally in Baltimore. Amigo & Amigo created last year’s popular Light Yards installation of ‘fallen stars’.

Xmas Stars in Washington DC Live ! pic.twitter.com/WV9ob2pw5L — amigo and amigo (@amigoandamigo) December 8, 2020

Light Yards opened December 1 and will run every night until January 1st from 6 to 10 p.m.

The installation is free and open to all.

"It's so beautiful. The trees are magnificent and we're so excited to be here," said one woman enjoying a night out with her boyfriend.

"It's beautiful. It's fun. It's a great place for the kids to run around. With the music and the fun it just feels really festive," said a mom who enjoyed a beer while her kids ran around the park.

In addition to Light Yards, Brookfield Properties has set up a Pop-Up bar in Maxwell Park and will host a family-friendly event on December 31st called Noon Yards eve.