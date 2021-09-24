The DC Afrobeats Block Party jollof rice cook-off will crown this year's winner.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Afrobeats Block Party is back in the DC area after having to cancel last year because of Covid-19. It is a celebration of African cultures featuring a variety of fun activities including a popup shop, food vendors with traditional African dishes (including yams, corn, cassava and groundnuts), and visual arts from around the world. There will be an Afrobeats DJ competition, games and live performances featuring Nigerian-Canadian singer-songwriter TolumiDE.

The event also answers the age-old question; “who has the best jollof rice? Though its ingredients and preparation methods vary across different regions, jollof rice is typically made with long-grain rice, tomatoes, onions, spices, vegetables and meat in a single pot. In my opinion it is delicious!

As the festival was cancelled last year, the 2019 winner of the cook off was Sierra Leone. And the competition is stiff.

Nigerian actress Folake Olowofoyeku ("Bob ♥ Abishola"), who is from Lagos, even chimed in on the debate. She did not hesitate to say who she believes the winner should be. You can check out her strong belief here:

Don't miss your chance to vote with your taste buds for who you think should win this very competitive cook off. The event will be Saturday, September 25, 4pm at Karma DC located at 2221 Adams PL NE, Washington DC.