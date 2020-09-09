Tips for hosting a virtual celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Would you like to attend my virtual party?! By now we have all received an invite pop into our email inbox asking us to come to an online celebration. Virtual birthday parties, baby showers and reunions are our normal in 2020.
So while hosting a virtual party isn’t new anymore, now is the perfect time to up your virtual hosting game and make your party memorable.
“I think what it comes down to is what type of celebration you’re trying to host and who the audience is,” said Amy Nichols, founder of Amy Nichols Special Events and Intimate I Dos.
Here are Amy’s tips for hosting virtual parties that will be entertaining, fun and memorable.
BIRTHDAY PARTY
- If it’s a child’s birthday party, keep it short
- Have family and friends send photos of their favorite memories with the guest of honor
- Schedule a time to sing Happy Birthday
- Hire a mixologist to make a virtual cocktail (mail ingredients and equipment to guests ahead of time)
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
- Create a video montage
- Use a service like www.Tribute.co for people to share their well wishes
BABY SHOWERS
- Ask guests to submit a baby photo of themselves in advance and have the mom-to-be guess who is in each photo
- Mail gifts to mom-to-be in advance and have her open them on camera
- If guests are local, drop off a cute to-go favor or snack
OTHER VIRTUAL PARTY IDEAS
- Virtual photo booth (mail props to guests in advance)
- Send themed-images or funny photos for people to use as their backdrop
- Create a Spotify playlist guests can enjoy after the party