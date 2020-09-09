Tips for hosting a virtual celebration

Make your virtual party stand out from all the others with these easy and fun tips.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Would you like to attend my virtual party?! By now we have all received an invite pop into our email inbox asking us to come to an online celebration. Virtual birthday parties, baby showers and reunions are our normal in 2020.

So while hosting a virtual party isn’t new anymore, now is the perfect time to up your virtual hosting game and make your party memorable.

“I think what it comes down to is what type of celebration you’re trying to host and who the audience is,” said Amy Nichols, founder of Amy Nichols Special Events and Intimate I Dos.

Here are Amy’s tips for hosting virtual parties that will be entertaining, fun and memorable.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

If it’s a child’s birthday party, keep it short

Have family and friends send photos of their favorite memories with the guest of honor

Schedule a time to sing Happy Birthday

Hire a mixologist to make a virtual cocktail (mail ingredients and equipment to guests ahead of time)

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

Create a video montage

Use a service like www.Tribute.co for people to share their well wishes

BABY SHOWERS

Ask guests to submit a baby photo of themselves in advance and have the mom-to-be guess who is in each photo

Mail gifts to mom-to-be in advance and have her open them on camera

If guests are local, drop off a cute to-go favor or snack

OTHER VIRTUAL PARTY IDEAS

Virtual photo booth (mail props to guests in advance)

Send themed-images or funny photos for people to use as their backdrop

Create a Spotify playlist guests can enjoy after the party