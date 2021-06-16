Start a healthy new life with your family on Father's Day

Kimatni Rawlins, Founder of The Fit Fathers Foundation hopes to get families moving again after pandemic stagnation.

WASHINGTON — Americans have been less active during the last year as the pandemic stagnation set in for many families. The term "Covid-15" gained popularity in reference to the extra 15 pounds on average that many people have gained since the beginning of the pandemic.

Now that social activities, businesses a public areas are opening up fully it's a great time to get back on the healthy lifestyle track. Kimatni Rawlins, Founder of The Fit Fathers Foundation is looking to help families do just that with an event on Father's Day called, "Fit Fathers Day".

"This is our 8th Annual Fit Fathers Day Celebration, June 20th on Father's Day from 10am to 12. The goal is to help precipitate change, get people motivated on Father's Day," says Rawlins.

Rawlins started The Fit Fathers Foundation to to help families on a path to nutritional freedom.

"The premise is to give dads the tools and keys needed to make positive and life-enhancing decisions."

Screenings for men such as yearly physicals and colorectal checks are a nationwide focus during the month of June as it is Men's Health Month. Mayo Clinic reports that many of the leading causes of death among men can be prevented.

The prevention measures include:

no smoking

eating a healthy diet

maintaining a healthy weight

keep moving, get exercise

limit alcohol

manage stress

Those leading causes of death among men in the U.S. include (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention):

heart disease

cancer

unintentional injuries

chronic lower respiratory disease

stroke

This year, the Fit Fathers Day event will feature 6 trainers who will give lessons on everything from yoga to boxing, zumba and much more. Plus, nutrition experts will be on hand to share tips on incorporating a healthy diet.

Rawlins says, "Father's Day, let's get it back. Let's get into our new regimen. Let's make a life enhancing change. Let's start today and henceforth let's continue this pathway, going for walks, cycling, cooking meals at home, eating more fruits and vegetables and whole grains, reducing sugar, drinking more water, and just celebrating each other as a family unit."