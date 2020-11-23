6 ways to take your self-care to the next level

We all deserve some self-care. Take some time to unwind and reset. Here are some products that can help take your self-care to the next level.

Self-care is more important than ever right now. You know the saying “ Put your oxygen mask on first before assisting others.”

We can better take care of others ONLY IF we take care of ourselves. So I’ve rounded up some items that can help you take your self-care to the next level, and you can use them all in the comfort and safety of your own home.

Let’s start at the top of our body. Many of us are still weary about going to the salon or maybe you go less often. So, here’s something that can help you deep condition your locks!

Hot Head by Thermal Hair Care

You can give yourself a salon-quality deep conditioning treatment at home with Hot Head heat caps.

According to the website, “Hot Head™ is the original flaxseed filled microwavable deep conditioning heat cap that allows you to perform salon quality treatments in the comfort of your home.”

I’ve used this a couple of times. It’s easy. No mess & no cords. Just microwave the heat cap, apply conditioner to your hair and place the cap on while you relax. Your hair will be soft and conditioned!

Right now they have a sale for Black Friday. 25% off all Hot Head deep conditioning heat caps with promo-code BF2020 + Free US shipping over $50.

Isa Lazo Body Scrub

The colder winter air and cause our skin to be dry and itchy. So here’s a luxurious body scrub to help beat the Winter blues.

This body scrub is crafted from all-natural ingredients like crushed cranberry seeds, rose and tea tree oil and Vitamin C rich grapefruit seed oil. It’s easy to use in the shower or a bath. According to the website, Isa Lazo’s body scrub improve texture, deeply moisturizes and leaves your skin unbelievably soft. And it smells great too!

Buddha Board

How about a little mental relaxation? We all need some time to meditate or just zone out creatively.

We are loving this Buddha Board. It gives me time to unwind, and it also sparks my children’s creativity with no mess!

Buddha Board is inspired by the Zen idea of living in the moment. You just use the brush and water to "paint" through your thoughts, feelings, or fears and release the clutter that’s stealing your focus. When the water evaporates, you’re left with a clean slate and the opportunity to visually think and create again and again. So actual paint (which means no mess) and you can use it over and over and over again. It’s environmentally friendly too because it uses only water, no paint or chemicals. Master the art of letting go!

Lemonade Pursuits

If painting isn’t your thing, what about a puzzle? You can do it alone or with family. But these aren’t your average puzzles.

Lemonade Pursuits puzzle designs are meant to foster relaxation and inner peace. Lemonade Pursuits features 500 and 1000 piece artist created designed jigsaws that highlight design elements that let you turn off your buzzing brain and reclaim your down time. Take a stress-free mental break with natural fractals, seascapes, shades of blue, green landscapes and cheerful scenes. Personally, I love escaping into a puzzle. It’s quiet time for myself and gives a sense of accomplishment when I’m finished!

And the best part is that 10% of every purchase that you make goes to female artists around the world.

Legally Addictive Foods

How about a yummy treat?

These are my new obsession! Seriously. We’ve gone through 4 bags already! And they’ve come out with new flavors in time for the holidays.

Legally Addictive are part cracker, all cookies. They’re made from a cracker, handmade toffee and sustainably sourced chocolate, topped with sea salt. Legally Addictive ships the treats straight to your home. They are a perfect mid-school snack or something to enjoy while binging your latest Netflix obsession.

Legally Addictive is a female founded company. It was started by Laura Shafferman. After making a batch of her favorite childhood cookies for a party a few years ago, a friend suggested Laura sell her amazing “cracker cookies” at a holiday market. Selling out in just hours, she knew they were a hit and Legally Addictive was born!

Choose from flavors like Ch-Ch-Churros, Everything, the O.G. and Peppermint Crunch (my fav!)

YVY Naturals

If cleaning your home helps you unwind… or you just need to clean up after having everyone stay at home.. why not do it knowing you aren’t using any harsh chemicals

YVY (ee-vee) Naturals are eco-friendly cleaning products that you can also get as a monthly subscription delivered right to your door. No more scouring grocery aisles for out-of-stock cleaning supplies.

I’ve been using YVY Naturals in my home and they smell so good! Plus, there’s the added bonus of knowing I’m not spraying chemicals on my counter top.

YVY Naturals are made with 100% natural Brazilian botanicals and oils. Plus, you save on plastic waste with the reusable capsules.

There ya have it. Something to enhance your self-care which we all deserve now more than ever.