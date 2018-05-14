WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- If you are looking to harvest your own yard, there is a company for just that.

Love and Carrots is an urban farming group that specializes in growing gardens in the most unexpected place: the city.

It started back in 2011. The founder decided she could help people make better use out of whatever yard or green spaces they owned.

More than 600 gardens later, the company helps build, maintain, and teach how to grow your very own harvest; no matter the size of your yard.

Featured Love and Carrots this morning on “Workin’ it” urban farmers in DC pic.twitter.com/iIYgNlOu1i — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) May 14, 2018

© 2018 WUSA