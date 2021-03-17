Elected officials keep saying the quiet part out loud | Hear Me Out

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson faced condemnation for sharing his thoughts on the Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In the last few months, we’ve seen a growing number of elected officials struck by a strange, new condition called, “Saying-the-quiet-part-out-loud-itis”

The latest person to suffer from this is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who, in a recent interview, said that he never felt threatened on January 6th, because the people who stormed the Capitol love this country and respect law enforcement. Then he said this:

“Now, had the tables been turned -- Joe this could get me in trouble -- had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and Antifa protestors, I might have been a little concerned.”

Really? You didn’t find the hangman’s scaffolding out front a little off-putting? I’ve yet to see one of those at a Black Lives Matter rally.

We all heard the dog whistle, and the condemnation was swift, coming at Johnson from every direction, including from some conservatives.

Johnson defended his comments by saying they were *innocuous. There was nothing racial there. Nothing offensive.

Really? If they were inoffensive, why would they get you in trouble for them, as you said you might?

Hear me out.