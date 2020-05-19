Ocean City bar introduces 'social distancing tables'

Fish Tales is thinking outside the box when it comes to enforcing social distancing rules. What could go wrong?

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Maryland's recently lifted stay-at-home orders have some local businesses getting creative when it comes to enforcing social distancing rules.

Ocean City's Fish Tales bar and grill announced it will be using bumper tables to keep people six feet apart. The tables, designed by Revolution Event Design and Production, are basically inner tubes on wheels with a customer in the middle. They guarantee you won't get within six feet of anyone.

Maryland lifted its stay-at-home orders on Friday for most counties in the state, except Prince George's and Montgomery. Social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions are still encouraged, however.

The custom-made inflatable tables are available for rental or purchase via Revolution's website. Rental costs $150 and purchase costs between $400 and $500.

Cheers to a new way to socialize at a distance! Bumper tables now available for rent or purchase - branded or unbranded. (https://bit.ly/bumpertables) So great to be able to finally debut these with Fish Tales in Ocean City, MD. Posted by Revolution Event Design and Production on Monday, May 18, 2020

A bunch of people antsy to get outside wearing giant inner tubes with alcohol flowing? What could go wrong?

Perhaps Dr. Ian Malcolm said it best in Jurassic Park, "Your scientists were so preoccupied thinking about whether or not they could that they didn't stop to think if they should."

Either way, we're have to hand it to them for creativity.