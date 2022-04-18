New permanent entertainment exhibit coming to National Museum of American History

Opening in December, the new permanent exhibit will feature Prince's yellow "cloud" guitar, a John Coltrane saxophone and more.

WASHINGTON — DMV residents know the Smithsonian museums are D.C. staples. Soon, there will be another cool exhibit to brave the crowds for.

The National Museum of American History is opening a permanent entertainment exhibit in December.

"Through the National Museum of American History’s extraordinary collection of theater, music, sports, movie and television objects, the exhibition Entertainment Nation will feature a powerful, ever-changing selection of objects and interactive experiences. Through the objects and their stories, the exhibition will explore how, for over 150 years, entertainment has provided a forum for important national conversations about who we are, and who we want to be," the museum said in a press release.

You can already see some of the items set to go on display online. They include pop culture relics like Prince's yellow "cloud" guitar, Muhammad Ali's boxing robe, and Tejana singer Selena's leather jacket and pants.

The goal is to highlight how entertainment has shaped our society and shine a light on entertainers who have broken barriers.