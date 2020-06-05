Celebrating National Nurses Day and Week

May 6 is National Nurses Day and the start of a week we use to honor these front-line warriors

WASHINGTON — Wednesday is a special day and the start of a special week.

May 6 is National Nurses Day and the first day of National Nurses Week, which runs through May 12, the birth date of Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing. The week was first established in October of 1954, honoring her groundbreaking work in the Crimea War, 100 years earlier.

This is fitting since they are the front-line warriors in the battle we find ourselves in today. But even before our current circumstances, If you have spent any time in a hospital, you know how important these women and men can be. Oftentimes after the doctor steps away, they are the ones by our sides -- taking gentle care of us with their knowledge, gentle touch, kind words and soft smiles.

They are the backbone of medical care, making up the highest percentage of health care workers in America and ranked as one of the most trusted professions.

They do a job that can have them on their feet for more than 12 hours a day and might see them walk over three miles per shift. A job that doesn’t end when they leave the hospital. We’ve all run to our nursing family member or friend when we’ve got the sniffles or a little owie. And they fix us right up, free of charge, with those same smiles and kind words.