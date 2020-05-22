Heading to the beach for Memorial Day weekend? Here's what to expect.

The beach and boardwalk are open in Ocean City, but social distancing guidelines and other restrictions remain in effect. Delaware beaches reopen at 5 p.m. Friday.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Memorial Day weekend is here and if your plans include packing up to head over the Bay Bridge for Delmarva’s beaches, there are a few things you should know.

As some of our favorite destinations, like Ocean City, Maryland, enter phase one of coronavirus reopening plans, city leaders are reminding people that COVID-19 is still out there, and we should all be responsible when it comes to protecting ourselves and others.

“We have signage to remind everyone to remain 6 feet apart in physical distance, and recommend that they wear a mask, “ said Ocean Mayor Rick Meehan. "Be cautious and treat this very seriously. Don't think that when you get to Ocean City, the COVID virus isn't still an issue. It is.”

Mayor Meehan said masks are not required, but recommended. When Ocean City reopened Mother’s Day weekend, he said he saw quite a few people wearing them.

Restaurants will be open for carry-out orders only. Hotels, short-term rentals and other lodging options are available. Restrictions were lifted last week.

Amusement parks, restaurant dining and miniature golf will remain closed.

Last month, Ocean City closed its beach and boardwalk after large crowds ventured out. Mayor Meehan encourages people who are still under a stay-at-home order to wait a little longer before their visit.

“If you’re from an area that has a stay-at-home order in place, we’re not looking to have anybody disregard those stay-at-home orders, so there are some things that may affect the attendance over the weekend, but I still think we’re going to see a good crowd here in Ocean City.”

If you plan to head to Delaware’s beaches, Gov. John Carney lifts restrictions on beaches and community pools at 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, but it will be subject to ‘strict social distancing requirements.’

Rehoboth Beach spokesperson Kris Johnson tells WUSA9, masks and face coverings will be required in public spaces and suggested on the beach.