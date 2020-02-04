Local music teacher stays connected with students through song

WASHINGTON — We all need a reason to smile right now, and local music teacher Karen Seppi has been sharing smiles through her songs.

Even with school out, Seppi stays connected with her students through music.

"Most of my teaching style is for kids to get an unconditional love of music," Seppi said.

She said it is important for her to create these videos to share joy to her students forced to stay home.

"I'm not in my classroom with all my children. It is usually such a fun day for them. So, I figured I would let them have a few minutes of this and they will feel like they are in class with me," Seppi said.

Seppi teaches more than 400 local students every week. Now, that number continues to grow online with students, parents and community members participating in her video challenges.

In one of her recent videos, she encouraged listeners to turn on a favorite song and put pen to paper.

"You just turn on any kind of music. You take your pen, and you play the beat of the music on a piece of paper. When you are done, send me a picture," Seppi said.

In each video, Seppi uses different props and instruments like bells or her wall of guitars.

"I have different color guitars for the different seasons," Seppi said.

She also dresses in different themes for each month.

"March was all green. April is Easter. May will probably be a lot of flowers and things like that," Seppi said.

Seppi first reached out to the Get Up DC team with a video she shared of her singing her tractor tunes. As an added bonus, she performed on of our favorite Get Up DC tunes.

RELATED: Watch an orchestra seamlessly perform 'Bolero' from quarantine

RELATED: Georgetown 'Street Safari' scanvenger hunt brings joy to families practicing social distancing

Karen Seppi

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.