How can there be unity without truth? | Hear Me Out

Republicans are now calling for unity, but refuse to admit that Joe Biden won a free and fair election.

WASHINGTON — Following the attack on the Capitol and the impeachment of President Donald Trump, we are now hearing calls for unity. In every avenue, from Twitter, to television, to the cleaned-up halls of Congress, lawmakers are imploring Joe Biden and the American people to call upon our better angels -- to put aside our differences and come together as one. They now say it’s time to heal and to lift America up.

But here’s the question: How is this to be done, if the truth is not being told?

For weeks, the very people calling for this unity have done everything in their power to sew the seeds of division. When speaking to their constituents, they’ve repeated conspiracy theories, exaggerations and untruths. They’ve lit up their base with notions of “stopping the steal.”

Even after all the lost court cases and the violence we’ve seen, after all the claims of voter fraud have been debunked, they still can’t bring themselves to admit that an overwhelming majority of this country picked Joe Biden to lead us forward. They can’t or won’t say that he won a free and fair election. They would rather him go into his presidency with doubt hanging over his head. Doubt that has no basis in any type of a fact.

Hear me out on this: Unity must be built, and truth is its foundation. Without it, the pillars of democracy will collapse.

Any lawmaker who is real about moving forward must know this. So, until we start hearing honesty coming from them, we should take their talks of unity with a grain of salt.