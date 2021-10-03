The staff who cleaned up after the Capitol riot receive a special thank you | Hear Me Out

The Architect of the Capitol's employee magazine has put out a special edition in their honor.

WASHINGTON — Some of the images from the aftermath of January 6th that caught the eye of many, were the videos and pictures of Capitol staff cleaning up the mess left behind by the mob. The sight of staff members quietly sweeping up the desecration really struck a chord, prompting donations and letters of appreciation from across the country.

Now, "Tholos," The Architect of the Capitol’s employee magazine, has released a special edition in their honor, recognizing the hard work these men and woman put in to restoring the Capitol to a presentable condition.

The magazine opens with a message of appreciation from the Architect of the Capitol himself, J. Brett Blanton. The pages of the magazine are filled with images of the thank you notes that were sent in. The writers of the notes range in ages from older adults to kids as young as 2 --and the notes from the kids are just the best.

Like Evy from Girl Scout troop 7538, who wanted the staffers to know they’re the best.

Or 5-year-old Elliot, who included his original artwork along with is thank you.

And Mikah, who empathized with them, since she has three brothers of her own to clean up after.