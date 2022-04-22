Boat tours return to Georgetown's C&O Canal

For the first time in 10 years you'll be soon be able to tour the C&O Canal in Georgetown by boat.

WASHINGTON — A uniquely D.C. activity is making a comeback.

The first boat tours began in 1971, when the the C&O Canal became a National Historic Park. In 2011, the first canal boat, called The Georgetown, was damaged beyond repair and inoperable.

The new canal boat is called The Georgetown Heritage. A non-profit, also called Georgetown Heritage, teamed up with the C&O Canal National Historic Park to bring back the boat tours.

The new boat was funded by a grant from the District of Columbia, and designed as a historic replica of the boats you would see in the 1880s, during the heyday of the canal’s commercial operation in Georgetown, according to the Georgetown Heritage website.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 28. It will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. Tickets can be purchased here. Tours open to the public on Friday, April 29.