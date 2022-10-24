Annie Yu makes mascot dreams come true at Edlin School pep rally

Annie checked off an item from her bucket list by becoming a mascot.

RESTON, Va. — Recently, Get Up DC anchor Annie Yu admitted that one of her bucket list items was becoming a mascot. A Virginia school got word of her mascot aspirations and stepped up to help.

Gloria Small, the principal at Edlin School in Reston, Virginia, reached out to make it happen. She invited Annie to their inaugural spirit day pep rally to suit up!

Small explained where the idea for a pep rally came from.

"We saw the children coming back to school in the fall, greeting their new friends, reconnecting with their old friends and teachers. We saw so much hope and joy for the school year," Small said. "And then we thought what better way to kick that off than with a pep rally and a spirit day."

As Edlin the Eagle, Annie danced, connected with kids, and even received the Edlin Profiles in Positivity Award for her teamwork and enthusiasm.