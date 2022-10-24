x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Get Up DC

Annie Yu makes mascot dreams come true at Edlin School pep rally

Annie checked off an item from her bucket list by becoming a mascot.

More Videos

RESTON, Va. — Recently, Get Up DC anchor Annie Yu admitted that one of her bucket list items was becoming a mascot. A Virginia school got word of her mascot aspirations and stepped up to help.

Gloria Small, the principal at Edlin School in Reston, Virginia, reached out to make it happen. She invited Annie to their inaugural spirit day pep rally to suit up! 

Small explained where the idea for a pep rally came from.

"We saw the children coming back to school in the fall, greeting their new friends, reconnecting with their old friends and teachers. We saw so much hope and joy for the school year," Small said. "And then we thought what better way to kick that off than with a pep rally and a spirit day."

As Edlin the Eagle, Annie danced, connected with kids, and even received the Edlin Profiles in Positivity Award for her teamwork and enthusiasm.

Thanks to everyone at Edlin School for helping Annie check off her bucket list item!

RELATED: Commanders' mascot themes narrowed to 2 choices

RELATED: Ravens' mascot headed to IR with 'drumstick' injury

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out