Elected officials are 'treating our government like TikTok' | Reese's Final Thought

Elected officials know objecting to election results won't change anything, but they don't care.

WASHINGTON — Over the last four years the question has been asked; is there a line that Donald Trump won't cross? Well, this question has now been officially laid to rest: No, there is not.

On Saturday, he spent an hour on the phone with officials in Georgia attempting to get the results of a free, fair, and duly run election overturned. That's not stepping over the line, that's erasing it.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, because we won the state," he said. This would be one more than the 11,779 votes President-elect Biden carried the state with. Despite these third-world, possible illegal, strong-arm tactics, Georgia's Secretary of State stood firm saying, "We don't agree that you have won". And neither do the other 49 states in our Union, all of which have certified their election results.

All the electors have been counted. Which is why Joe Biden will be sworn in on January 20, our 46th President.

That Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, is a Republican by the way. You don't think he wouldn't scour the electoral process if he did indeed find any legitimate reasons for objection?

It's over. Everything that happens moving forward, including both chambers of congress meeting Wednesday to certify the election, is theater. Nothing will be changed. Nothing in the constitution allows for the will of the 81 million people who voted for Biden to be cast aside. Neither the objections of a supposed 100 republican Congress-people, nor 12 Republican senators, all looking to curry favor with their desired electorate.



Led by Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, the only thing these officials are doing by this action is degrading the electoral process. They're intelligent, they know this stunt has no chance, but they don't care.

DC Protesters are now outside Senator @HawleyMO’s house... Ahead of his planned objection to certified Electoral College votes Wednesday... @WUSA9 @CBSNews https://t.co/PF2Gip19ZS — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 5, 2021

They care about as much as new Congressmember Lauren Boebert does about gun rights on our D.C. streets. It's all just virtue signaling. Flashing "Vote for Me" signs aimed at Donald Trump's base. And if democracy is permanently damaged then so be it, long as they can continue to occupy their seats, draw attention to themselves and possibly rise to the highest office in the land.

If it sounds like I'm saying we have elected officials treating our government like TikTok, willing to do anything in search of likes, clout and notoriety -- that's exactly what I'm saying.



How are we to take these officials seriously moving forward? Other than a shameless pursuit of power, there is nothing that is sacrosanct. Neither the ideals of the framers of the constitution, nor the will of the majority.

In the future, it will be up to this majority to hold fast to the democracy we live within, even as others try to pull it away.

