Cicadas may be showing up on weather radar | It's A DC Thing

WASHINGTON — Whether you like them or not, cicadas are definitely a D.C. thing. They're practically taking over the DMV right now. But are there enough of them to show up on weather radar?
Over the weekend, the National Weather Service posted photos on their Twitter page of a radar scan. They say the algorithm shows colors to be something biological. Their guess for what's causing the colorful radar scan was cicadas. Our own Howard Bernstein isn't buying it though.
The cicadas began their emergence in May after 17 years underground. Experts estimated the Brood X cicadas would bring billions of bugs to our region before the cycle ends in mid to late June.
Have you had enough of the red-eyed bugs yet?
