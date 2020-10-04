WASHINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak has sent thousands of new people to the unemployment line.

In D.C. it’s been several weeks since workers were forced to apply for benefits. A fair amount of people report they still have not received any money.

Several people reported to WUSA9 that the D.C. unemployment website is one of many issues with applying for benefits.

Jackson Moore-Ragusin has been out of work since mid-March when his restaurant employer let him go.

"Immediately, I was like, 'How do I make it through this financially'" he recalled.

Moore-Ragusin is one of the more than 50,000 new applicants for unemployment in D.C. in the last few weeks.

"I have submitted three weeks' worth of claims and received zero dollars,” he said.

Part of the problem, Moore-Ragusin believes, is the city’s website to apply for unemployment.

"You go to this website on Internet Explorer, which was discontinued," Moore-Ragusin said.

That could be just a complaint about an internet browser. However, it might go beyond that. Moore-Ragusin said the system crashes. Others report it does not work on mobile phones.

Moore-Ragusin was also told a glitch in one of the questions on the site has led to his unemployment benefits not being issued.

That glitch was a question that asked whether, or not, he would be looking for work. The D.C. government signaled they would waive that question, but the website didn’t reflect the update.

"It took them three weeks, three weeks," Moore-Ragusin said. "To remove one question from their weekly claim forms."

The city has known for years the unemployment claims site is a problem.

According to our editorial partner the Washington Post, the city has spent $9 million working to overhaul the website, a process that started in 2012.

Recently, estimates claimed the project would finish by 2018. But as of this reporting, it has not been completed.

There is also a phone number to call for claims, which Moore-Ragusin calls every day.

"I spent two hours on hold this morning," he explained. "And then got disconnected."

But what choice does he have, but to keep calling? He knows the benefits are there, but after three weeks he is distraught.

"It's like a parachute that’s deploying after you hit the ground," he said.

WUSA9 reached to the Mayor’s office. We want several questions answered:

What extra measures has the city taken to speed up this process?

When is the website overhaul expected to be completed?

What can be done about the long waits for the call center?

We will update this story as we received responses.

