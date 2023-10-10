Bowie State student to bring his Tony Award-winning performance to London

Before he leaves, he’s on track to complete his coursework at Bowie State to graduate with a BA in Fine Arts and with a concentration in music technology in December

Example video title will go here for this video

BOWIE, Md. — He’s the Tony Award winning actor who went from Bowie State University to Broadway.

Now, Myles Frost is gonna be “Startin Somethin” in London.

The 23-year-old triple threat is trying to stay present in a career that is taking him across the world - and into the recording studio.

WUSA9 Anchor Lesli Foster spent some time with Myles to see how he’s finding his own voice - and footing - all while channeling a legend.

“1, 2, 3, 4…”

Myles Frost is on the floor. And, on the move.

He’s so convincing in the role, that you almost wonder if it’s actually Michael Jackson himself.

“When I walk into the space, not only do I want the audience to feel a sense of life, he’s here, right, but I want my cast mates to feel the same way,” Myles said.

Myles Frost brought that intensity up until his last show on Broadway. Now, he’ll bring “MJ” to life again across the pond.

But this time, he had to give it some thought.

“I was tired,” Myles reflected. “At a certain point in one year, I was doing Michael more than Michael was doing Michael in a year.”



And he wondered about the impact.

“I know how my body felt after and I was like, do I want to feel that again, with a project that is not Myles Frost?”

Ultimately, the answer was yes.

Myles starts the first of several trips to London this Fall to prepare for the journey.

His mother and manager, Charmayne Strayhorn, will tell you - she knew what he was destined to be, even before he arrived.

“I said, this is what I’m bringing home because I want him to be a star. He’s a star in my life already. And, I just want him to be a light to others,” Charmayne recalls. “And, look at us now.”



Myles has a hand in every part of his journey. From what he does, to what he wears. Designer Timmy Ajulo talks about the signature “Billie Jean” signature jacket he created for him and shows the detail of the sequins that took him two days to create.

Like the jacket, Myles is drawn to items that hold up under pressure. Including a pair of shoes, he glued together to dance. And, they didn’t fail.

“If you just look at that, I’ve literally worn these out, like even from the inside of the shoe.”

He says it symbolizes the kind of work he’s poured into his career. And, all those dance moves.

Speaking of dancing, there’s something otherworldly that happens when Myles uses his ankles in the “Thriller” sequence of MJ: The Musical.

“I kind of just lift myself up. See my ankles are like here and I slide them up to a point like that.”

And, just like that, Myles is on the tips of his toes.

Myles decides to teach me a few of Michael’s moves - and NO – Lesli says – she won’t be doing that!

First the heel this… with some hip…

“You’re gonna hit your heel on the ground, you use your hip too,” Myles tells Lesli. “There you go!”

Then, a little bop dance.

Getting back into this studio at Bowie State is helping Myles get his body ready for the rigors of the MJ show.

And, he’s putting his voice through the paces too.

“Boo, boo… boo.. it sounds like, really stupid, I felt stupid doing it, but it helps you round out your notes and your vowels…”

After a warmup, Myles slides in some Stevie Wonder.

We’ve heard him channel the defining voices of our time.

Now, Myles is ready to manifest is own.

His most personal project puts all his musical talents to work … writing, producing and audio engineering.

“So when that comes in, I want that to just be clear…”

If you’re wondering what the Myles Frost sound is all about, here’s how he describes it.

“I have something for the ladies to get on to,” Myles said with a smile. “And I want people to dance again… people can talk but they can’t two step.”

We can guarantee you’ll be taking several steps to his new music.

In his first act of life, Myles is already thinking about his legacy.

“It’s less about what I’ve done and more about how I made people feel. That’s all I care about,” Myles shared. “How many people was I able to make smile, how many people was I able to inspire”

Myles will launch some of his music while he’s in London doing “MJ the Musical.”

But before he leaves, he’s on track to complete his coursework at Bowie State to graduate with a BA in Fine Arts and with a concentration in music technology in December of this year.

Yet another goal achieved before you can see him hit the stage again at the Prince Edward Theater in London.