WASHINGTON — Three of rock music's biggest acts are teaming for a stadium tour that will visit the District in 2020.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will bring "The Hella Mega Tour" to Nationals Park on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

There are several pre-sales the day before, which you can read more about here.

The Hella Mega Tour will launch in Paris in June 2020 before visiting cities across Asia and Europe. The tour will visit 20 North American cities including stops at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more.

In celebration of the tour announcement, all three bands have announced new singles and new albums.

Green Day's new album “Father Of All…” is set to be released Feb. 7, 2020. Fall Out Boy has announced their "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" will come out Nov. 15. Weezer's new album, "Van Weezer," is expected in May 2020.

The Hella Mega Tour will be presented by Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Concert-goers will see and experience the brand's newest motorcycles, including the fully-electric LiveWire and electric bicycles.

“Harley-Davidson and rock & roll have been synonymous throughout history,” said Neil Grimmer, President of Brand for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “So it’s only natural for Harley to present the most epic, full throttle rock tour in history!”

