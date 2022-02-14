Chocolate, books & the arts at Lake Anne Plaza in Virginia. Take a visit

WUSA9's Michelle Logan takes you to Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Virginia for Get Up Getaways this Valentine's Day.

WASHINGTON — Those who live at Lake Anne know its convenience and beauty. The shopping center, known as Lake Anne Plaza, is full of public art and lakeside views.

Lake Anne Plaza was Reston’s first village center built in the 1960s. The ability for residents to live, work and play all in the same area is at the heart of its design.

Shop owners help bring the plaza to life. Doris Tyler, the owner of Chesapeake Chocolates, fell in love with chocolate making as a child, when she would visit her family’s shop in Massachusetts.

“You’d walk into the chocolate shop and it would smell so good,” said Tyler. “The comradery among everybody working there was great, and I wanted to try and duplicate that. My sister and law and I decided to go ahead and get started with it here.”

Doris said she feels her shop has found its perfect home. She’s become close with the other merchants at the plaza, bonding over their love of the community.

Pat Macintyre, director of Reston Art Gallery & Studios, said she loves when she and other artists can share their processes with visitors.

“People can come in and watch the artist's work,” said Macintyre. “And then take home something beautiful that will make them happy.”

New exhibits are featured each month, and art classes are offered via Zoom while COVID-19 restrictions are still a factor.