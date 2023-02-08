Perseid meteor shower viewable at the Annual Shenandoah Night Sky Festival

Shenandoah National Park is hosting this year's Night Sky Festival this weekend. Space-lovers can view the annual Perseid meteor shower from the park.

LURAY, Va. — Skywatchers of Virginia, grab your telescopes and binoculars! The Perseids Meteor Shower will be visible this weekend, Saturday, August 12! Every year, this meteor shower lights up the night sky with bright streaks of white light and ignites the hearts of space-lovers across Virginia.

The Perseids — one of the biggest meteor showers we can see — occur every year in the late summer. Meteor showers happen when the Earth moves through fields of debris floating around in space. The Perseids come from comet Swift-Tuttle, a big ball of ice and rock that sheds pieces of dusty debris as it orbits around the sun. When the Earth passes by, those bits get caught in our atmosphere and burn up, creating the streaking lights. The Perseids got their name from the constellation Perseus, because the meteors’ paths appear to start out from this point in the sky.

If you’re looking for a place to watch this stunning event, Shenandoah National Park is hosting its 14th annual Night Sky Festival this weekend, Friday through Sunday, August 11-13. This festival invites guest speakers from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), space scientists, and veteran astronauts to hold programs about asteroid safety, constellations, nocturnal animals, and more.

Along with programs from NASA ambassadors, astronauts, and rangers, there will be opportunities for stargazing, constellation tours, and Junior Ranger activities. A full list of events and activities can be found on the park’s website.

On August 12, at 10:30 p.m., visitors can join amateur astronomers to host a “Telescope Party.” Everyone who joins this party will view stars and the Perseids meteor shower in both Dickey Ridge Visitor Center with the Northern Virginia Astronomy Club, or Big Meadows with Rappahannock Astronomy Club, Richmond Astronomical Society, and the University of Virginia Department of Astronomy.