DC gears up for Independence Day concert at the US Capitol

Hundreds gathered on the West Lawn to enjoy a preview of the show that includes a star-studded lineup.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Hundreds gathered on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol to get a preview of tomorrow's Independence Day concert.

Country music star and four-time Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton will be hosting and performing during the event that features top stars like Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, and five-time Grammy award-winning gospel singer, Yolanda Adams.

Before the official concert, performers and crew do a run-through of the show that the public can attend.

"We are looking for the show, and the entertainment as well as the celebration of our nation," said Brian McGee who traveled from Pennsylvania to D.C. with his son to be a part of the festivities on the National Mall.

The 2022 lineup includes performers in various genres like pop, country, R&B, classical, and even Broadway featuring a 65th-anniversary celebration of the musical West Side Story with the legend Chita Rivera.

Other legends that are set to take the stage are Gloria Gaynor and Keb' Mo'.

There will also be a salute to the 100th Anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial and a special tribute to military heroes and their families.

"It's special being at the capitol. I like the heat. I like the crowd. I like the little food trucks everywhere. It's awesome. I like being in America's home," said Alex French to WUSA9.

Scott Easterling is a D.C. area native who now resides in Florida. "We grew up here, so we were here in '76 as little kids so we remember the Bicentennial experience," he said.

Easterling shared that he is ready to relive some good times on the National Mall, adding, "There's been so much division in our country right now and I want to be a part of making it good."