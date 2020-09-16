Offset Posts Photos by Himself After Cardi B Files for Divorce

Offset is riding solo! The 28-year-old Migos rapper's first Instagram post since Cardi B filed for divorce are all images of himself.

"Grind don’t stop 🛑," he captioned the pics.

In the first photo, Offset -- dressed in red pants, a gray tank top and lots of diamond jewelry -- is leaning on a fancy gold car while talking on a teal cell phone. In the other two pics, he's lying on the couch and again chatting on his mobile.

The post comes a day after his wife, Cardi, filed for divorce from him in Fulton County, Georgia. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the 27-year-old "WAP" rapper is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She is also asking that Offset pay child support, her legal expenses and that there be "an equitable division of all marital assets."

The docs also reportedly state that the two are currently separated and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

Throughout their relationship, Offset has been accused of cheating on Cardi, but in a recent interview with Elle, she defended their marriage.

"There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said. "They want me to be hurt."

ET has reached out to Offset and Cardi B's reps for comment.