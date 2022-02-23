Nick Cannon Shares Why He Finds Sex With a Pregnant Woman an 'Amazing Turn-On'

Nick Cannon is getting personal about his sex life. During a segment on Wednesday's The Nick Cannon Show, the host shared why having sex with a pregnant woman is quite the turn-on.

The 41-year-old's response came after an audience member shared that her sister is pregnant, and her libido is down, and asked, “How do men really feel about having sex with women who are pregnant? Is it a turn-on or turnoff?”

Cannon eagerly took the floor to answer. “I’ll take this one! I’m going to be honest, it’s the most amazing turn-on,” he shared.

“When you see a woman that's bearing your child, it’s magical, it's God-like," he said. "Especially during that process. I know sometimes you think when you're pregnant you might get a little insecure because your body is not how it normally is, but your body is doing something that my body can't.”

Cannon joked that he knows he’s not alone, simply because he has seen the DMs that the mother of his children are sent.

“I’ma be honest, I know it’s a bunch of y’all dudes in my baby mamas' DMs when they be pregnant,” he quipped. “Y'all little freaks.”

In January, the "Alone" rapper shared that he is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi. Cannon shared the news on an episode of his talk show, but later apologized to the mother of his children for how he made the announcement.

In addition to his new bundle, Cannon is father to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. Last year, Cannon welcomed his seventh child, Zen, who died in December, with Alyssa Scott.

Last week, Cannon got personal during a chat on the The Language of Love With Dr. Berman podcast, where he admitted that the lines are sometimes blurred between co-parenting and being intimate with the mothers of his children.

"Clearly if I care for someone, if I have a child with someone, there has been intimacy and there probably will continue to be intimacy because there's true authentic love there," he noted. "I have struggled with the co-parenting idea. Like, 'OK, we're just going to co-parent.' And then you find yourself in these really nice, warm family environments... And it's like, 'What is this? What are we doing? How do you define this? You know I have to do this in multiple spaces.'"

He added that the mothers of his children are "all confident and secure in themselves to even have to deal with a person like me."