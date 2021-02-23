Mandy Moore Gives Birth to First Child With Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is officially a mom! The 36-year-old actress gave birth to a baby boy with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, she announced on Tuesday.

Moore posted a picture of her son, sharing that she gave birth on her actual due date.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙," she wrote. "Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T."

She later shared a picture of he eating soup on her Instagram Story, writing, "Living that postpartum life ..."

Moore announced she was pregnant in September. The couple has been married since November 2018, and clearly, they are more in love than ever. Both Moore and Goldsmith -- the lead singer of the band Dawes -- recently shared sweet messages to one another on their two-year anniversary.

"Two years have flown by in the blink of an eye and I remain taken aback at my incredible fortune to spend the rest of my days by your side," Moore Instagrammed alongside a picture taken on their wedding day. "I'm not sure any declaration of love (here or otherwise) could do justice for just how I feel about you, about us... for what I get to carry around in my heart. Thank you for your grace, patience, humor, understanding and so much more. There is no one better, Taylor. Oh and I can't wait to meet this baby boy of ours!! Happy Anniversary, my love."

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Goldsmith wrote, "Two years ago today was the beginning of the best two years of my life. Married my best friend and it’s only continued to get better and better. And this next year is gonna be our best yet. Happy anniversary @mandymooremm. I love you so much."

In November, Moore shared how they sweetly revealed they were expecting to his mother, Kathy, during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"My parents, we broke the news via Zoom, which was lovely but not the way you had sort of built up in your brain," she said. "But my in-laws live very close to us and it was my mother-in-law's birthday and we decided, like, this is the perfect birthday gift for her. We were gonna give her a picture of the ultrasound."

"So we gave her a gift and we were like, 'Open your card at the end,'" she continued. "The card just said, 'Happy birthday, grandma!' And she read the card and was like, 'Oh, thanks.' [She was] a little insulted, I think, that we were calling her grandma."

Goldsmith then pulled out an ultrasound photo to help explain the note on the card.

"I've never heard a human being make the sound that she made," Moore recalled. "It was, like, a cry and a scream, an exasperation. I was very worried that she was going to have a heart attack. I'm like, 'Kathy, you've got to breathe! It's good news! It's happy news!' She was just so beside herself with excitement."

