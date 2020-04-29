Irrfan Khan, 'Slumdog Millionaire' and 'Life of Pi' Actor, Dies at 54

Actor Irrfan Khan has died after being admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, CBS News reports. He was 54.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer that led to months of treatment in the United Kingdom.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," the actor's team said in a statement.

In addition to starring in a number of Bollywood films, Khan acted in several American films. He had a part in Slumdog Millionaire as well as Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi.

Khan earned a number of awards in his career and made his big-screen debut in the Oscar-nominated 1988 drama Salaam Bombay!

He went on to win a 2012 Indian National Film Award for his role in Paan Singh Tomar, as well as an Independent Spirit Award in 2006 for The Namesake and a viewers' choice award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for The Lunchbox.

After hearing of his death, Priyanka Chopra, who starred in several Bollywood films with Khan, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

"The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior.. Rest in peace my friend.. My condolences to the family," she captioned a photo of her and Khan.

Kal Penn, another of Khan's co-stars also tweeted, "Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family."

Mindy Kaling paid tribute to the actor as well with a lengthy Instagram message. "I’m devastated by the news that the legend, Irrfan Khan, passed away at the age of 53. He was my favorite actor," she wrote in part. "Irrfan’s performances were defined by his subtlety and sensitivity, he could do more with silence than many actors could do with a two-page [Aaron] Sorkin monologue."

Khan is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayan.