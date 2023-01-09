'FBI' First Look: Jubal's Past Demons Resurface in Tense Moment With Maggie (Exclusive)

Jubal's past demons are coming back to haunt him on FBI.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the Jan. 24 episode, titled "Breakdown," which puts Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) front and center as a trying new case plaguing the team coincides with his son's (Caleb Reese Paul) latest health issues.

According to CBS' official synopsis of the hour, "After a mysterious bioweapon leaves two MTA workers dead and one injured, the team rushes to determine who is behind the attack and the location of their next target. Also, Jubal’s past demons begin to surface when the high-pressure case coincides with Tyler’s latest health scare."

The stress of the high-pressure investigation, along with Tyler's serious health complications, presumably reaches a boiling point for Jubal as he tries to come out the other side.

In one of the photos, Jubal and Maggie (Missy Peregrym) share a tense moment, while in the second image, OA (Zeeko Zaki) and the rest of the team race to the scene.

See ET's exclusive photos below.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

Bennett Raglin/CBS