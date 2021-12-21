Britney Spears' Father Jamie Asks Her to Pay His Legal Fees Even After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears' father has another request. Jamie Spears is asking that his daughter's estate continue to pay his legal fees, despite being removed as her conservator in September.

In a 27-page petition obtained by ET, Jamie requests to seek the court’s "confirmation, authorization and direction" for Britney's estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

The documents also state, “Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire.”

Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, replied to the request with a statement slamming Britney's father.

"Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard earned money. The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously," Rosengart stated. "Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

In September, Jamie was suspended as the conservator of her estate. Two months later, the 40-year-old singer was dealt another victory by the courts as the conservatorship was terminated after 13 years.

Earlier this month, Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Britney is free to conduct business and handle her finances on her own. "The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked," read the ruling.

Britney’s attorney celebrated the win on behalf of his client, saying in a statement, "Judge Penny once again acknowledged that today by, once again, indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants. It wasn’t a surprise to hear Judge Penny say that, but it was confirmatory of what we all know based on Nov. 12.”