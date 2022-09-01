Bethenny Frankel Shares Bikini Photos Before and After Photoshopping: 'Filtering Is Lying'

Bethenny Frankel is getting real about the dangers of filters. On Wednesday, the Skinny Girl brand founder shared two images of herself on the beach rocking a bikini.

While at first glance, it looks like the former Real Housewives of New York City star shared the same image, she noted that she purposely altered the first one, to show the difference even a little bit of a filter makes.

“This is NOT what I look like…and you know that bc I’m not vain and show you the real me. But if I posted a version of this every day you might start to believe that it might be. This is just how distorted this has all gotten…,” she captioned the photos.



“Filtering is lying: it is deceptive. It makes women feel badly about themselves. It makes young girls insecure and obsessed with an unattainable perfection. It makes middle aged women and mothers feel insecure about themselves. This creates a false ideal for men. It’s the opposite of inspirational. It’s destructive. It’s irresponsible. It’s insecure and it’s inaccurate. There is a line between making an effort to look pretty and an outright falsehood.”

At the end of the post, Frankel encouraged her fans to swipe to see the real image before adding the hashtags, #instagramvsreality #thisisme #speakyourtruth #liveauthentic.”

Frankel’s candid post got a lot of celebration in the comments.

“You are the absolute coolest and most bad ass and an inspiration to us all ❤️,” one user wrote.

“Amen! Love this 🔥🔥,” another user added.

On Thursday, the A Place of Yes author spoke to CBS Mornings about her decision to get real.

“This is the first time I've ever done this, because I’m always with no makeup. So I just cinched my waist a little bit made the boobs a little bigger,” she told hosts Gayle King and Tony Dokoupil about the photos.

“And if you keep doing that, over time people start getting used to you doing that," she added. "It makes young women start to have a false ideal. Young men look for the wrong things. And I think it’s damaging to young people.”

She continued, “I know it’s damaging. People are dieting excessively, they want to look like these pictures. And it’s absolutely not inspirational. It’s destructive for people to filter themselves and make themselves look like a different version of themselves.”

Frankel admitted one of her biggest inspirations for doing this -- her 12-year-old daughter, Brynn.

“And as a mother of a tween, I know, I see what’s going on,” she said. “They feel insecure. And it’s irresponsible and I'm not here for it.”