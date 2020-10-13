Amazon Prime Day: Shop the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Looking for a great bag? Amazon Prime Day has you covered! After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual mega-sale has officially returned with major markdowns on designer handbags. Now's your chance to get that cute Kate Spade bag that goes with everything or the Rebecca Minkoff purse that you've been eyeing for months.

This year’s shopping extravaganza takes place from Oct. 13-14, giving you just two days to access deep discounts on a bunch of different handbags styles, including tote bags, over the shoulder bags, crossbody bags, satchels, leather handbags, eco-friendly handbags, clutch purses, hobo bags and mini purses. Michael Kors, Adidas, Coach, Guess, Puma, Calvin Klein, Levi's, Under Armour, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld, Tumi and Fossil are just some of the other designer brands participating in Prime Day.

The big sale is exclusively for Amazon Prime Members, so make sure you’re logged into your account to access free two-day shipping on select items. You can even download the Amazon app to get deals sent directly to your smartphone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Since there’s not much time before the sale ends, we scoured through tons of items to find the best deals on handbags. Check out our selection below, and be sure to circle back to ET Style for more sales!