DMV restaurants make Yelp's list of 100 best burger spots in the US

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and grilling season. You may be craving a burger, but if you don't want to fire up the grill yourself, Yelp just released its list of the top 100 burger spots in the United States.

While top honors went to Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Minetta Tavern in New York and Slutty Vegan, also in Atlanta (coming soon to D.C.!), there was plenty of representation for D.C. and Virginia on the list. Apparently, Maryland needs to step up its burger game, because no Maryland restaurants made this year's list.

Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers in Leesburg, Virginia, came in at No. 15. The burger place is famous for its variety, including Greek lamb and Caprese burgers.

Some Michelin-starred flavor made the list courtesy of minibar by José Andrés ranked No. 64, while The Burger Shack in Chantilly, Virginia took No. 69, and Herndon Virginia's Charred Foods is Yelp's No. 74 burger in the nation.

The list offered some insight into some 2023 burger trends.