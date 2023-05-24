DMV restaurants make Yelp's list of 100 best burger spots in the US

WASHINGTON — Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer, and grilling season. You may be craving a burger, but if you don't want to fire up the grill yourself, Yelp just released its list of the top 100 burger spots in the United States.
While top honors went to Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q in Atlanta, Minetta Tavern in New York and Slutty Vegan, also in Atlanta (coming soon to D.C.!), there was plenty of representation for D.C. and Virginia on the list. Apparently, Maryland needs to step up its burger game, because no Maryland restaurants made this year's list.
Melt Gourmet Cheeseburgers in Leesburg, Virginia, came in at No. 15. The burger place is famous for its variety, including Greek lamb and Caprese burgers.
D.C.'s Panda Gourmet ranked No. 24, and Ambar took the No. 44 spot. Big Buns Damn Good Burgers in Arlington came in at No. 52, but probably has the best name. D.C.'s Founding Farmers & Distillers ranked No. 60.
Some Michelin-starred flavor made the list courtesy of minibar by José Andrés ranked No. 64, while The Burger Shack in Chantilly, Virginia took No. 69, and Herndon Virginia's Charred Foods is Yelp's No. 74 burger in the nation.
The list offered some insight into some 2023 burger trends.
- BBQ rules. That’s right, Yelpers want their burgers ’cued up and saucy.
- Plant-based sizzles. Vegans and meat-eaters alike are craving plant-based burgers more than ever. In fact, the majority of burger joints on this year’s list have added meatless patties to their menus.
- Size matters. The bigger the better for Yelpers, who are always on the lookout for a droolworthy, photo-friendly, “outrageous” burger.
- East-West is best. Forget everything you’ve ever known about burgers. Topping this year’s list are fusion-style selections with an Asian accent.
- Patties, your way. While premium beef is still the gold standard, Yelpers are rewarding the chefs who democratize the burger – salmon, ahi tuna, crab, lamb, etc.
- It’s all about buns! The iconic sesame seed bun may still hold court, but chefs are serving up burgers in all kinds of “containers” – from tortillas to French puff pastries.
