Bethesda streets close to make space for outdoor dining

Beginning June 10, several blocks in downtown Bethesda will close to allow restaurants to expand outdoor dining to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

BETHESDA, Md. — Maryland restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining with strict social distancing requirements in place, beginning May 29. Restrictions include keeping diners at least six feet away from each other (exception for family members) and limits on the number of people sitting at one table.

Many restaurants are struggling to comply with seating requirements given a shortage of outdoor dining space. In an effort to accommodate, several areas are shutting down streets to car traffic, to allow restaurants to set up socially distanced tables in parking lots and in the streets.

In Montgomery County, which is still only in Stage 1 of reopening, the Bethesda Urban Partnership is launching a "Bethesda Streetery" dining concept beginning June 10, which will temporarily close several blocks in downtown Bethesda to allow diners to eat food they have picked up from Bethesda restaurants outdoors.

No table will be closer than six feet, no more than four people can sit together and tables must be cleaned after each use.

These blocks/streets will be closed 11 a.m.– 10 p.m. starting June 10:

Norfolk Avenue, between St. Elmo Avenue and Cordell Avenue

Norfolk Avenue, between Cordell Avenue and Del Ray Avenue

Woodmont Avenue, between Elm Street and Bethesda Avenue

Veterans Park, corner of Norfolk and Woodmont Avenues

Cordell Avenue, between the parking garage near Old Georgetown Road and Triangle Towers (only Wednesday-Sunday from 4-10 p.m. on Cordell Avenue)