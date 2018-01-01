;
LIVE
71
Washington, DC
Washington Weather Summary: 71 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigative
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
First Alert Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Submit a Storm Report
Knowing Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Call
Weather Blogs
Traffic
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
Redskins
High School Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NCAA
Shows
Get Up DC
Great Day Washington
Off Script
Features
At the Border
Consumer News
Contests
DC News
DEALBOSS
DIY
Entertainment Tonight
Family Health
Food
Heart Health
Heartlove
If My Parents Only Knew
Impact
Magnify Money
March For Our Lives
Maryland News
Bring them Home
Open Road
Recipes
Royal Watch
Service Dog
Stop and Frisk
Underrides
Virginia News
Verify
Vote Now
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Your Take
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Weather Alert
30 Weather Alerts
Learn More
nation now
Nation Now
University apologizes for sending quote from Nazi general to students
University sorry for sending Nazi general quote to students
NATION-NOW
Updated:
9 minutes ago
Play
Supreme Court cracks down on government snooping through cellphone location records
Supreme Court again protects digital privacy
NATION-NOW
Updated:
16 minutes ago
Featured Videos
Millions to travel for July 4th
NATION-NOW
Sen. Bill Nelson addresses lawmakers after being denied access to a Homestead facility
NATION-NOW
Migrant Parents Separated From Their Children
NATION-NOW
A police officer and his son recreated a photo and its the cutest thing you'll see!
NATION-NOW
Two firefighters in Ohio accused of making porn videos at a firestation
NATION-NOW
New bill would require all flags be made in the U.S. with American materials
NATION-NOW
N.C.'s haul from ‘native son’ Blackbeard's 300th anniversary: Tourist gold
Blackbeard in N.C.: Murderous pirate or proud native son?
NATION-NOW
Updated:
20 minutes ago
Live stream: Trump delivers remarks on immigration
Live stream: Trump speaks on immigration
NATION-NOW
Updated:
25 minutes ago
Play
President Trump says Republicans should 'stop wasting their time on immigration' until after midterms
Trump: GOP should 'stop wasting' time on immigration
NATION-NOW
Updated:
28 minutes ago
You can now bid to buy Elvis Presley's private jet; sold 'as is'
Elvis Presley's private jet is up for sale ... 'as is'
NATION-NOW
Updated:
34 minutes ago
Play
Rain, Storms Friday & Saturday
Play
Entertainment
PHOTOS: The best fashion of the Ascot Races with Meghan Markle, the Queen and more
'Roseanne' spinoff without Roseanne Barr will air this fall
'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines release new home products
Suspect arrested in connection to rapper XXXTentacion's murder
'I went way too far': Peter Fonda apologizes for 'vulgar' Barron Trump tweet
WWE star Vader dead at age 63
National Politics
Play
'No comment' from Va. detention center after alleged abuse claims
A federal lawsuit accused staff of handcuffing, beating and stripping immigrant children naked, forcing them to stay for hours nude and shivering in cold cells.
VIRGINIA
Play
Hundreds gather to pray for immigrant families, call for 'zero tolerance' to end
While President Trump ended the practice of separating immigrant families on Wednesday, there are still families that have been split that don't know when or if they'll ever be together again.
AT-THE-BORDER
Play
Human rights group report warns of detention deaths
Human rights group researcher said activists are concerned the president's executive order on the separation of families will put more vulnerable people at risk.
POLITICS
Featured Galleries
Elvis Presley's 1962 Lockheed Jetstar L-1329 jet is up for auction
NATION-NOW
Photo tour: The lighthouses of the Outer Banks
NATION-NOW
Top 10 most-American made cars in 2018
NATION-NOW
Scenes from Airbus' A350 'demonstration tour' of the Americas
NATION-NOW
Blackbeard in North Carolina: Famous pirate is now tourism draw
NATION-NOW
Great pick-your-own farms across the USA
NATION-NOW
More Headlines
No charges for 5 teens who mocked and filmed drowning man in a Florida pond
NATION-NOW
Updated:
35 minutes ago
Shipwreck hunting: 8 undiscovered shipwrecks of the Great Lakes
NATION-NOW
Updated:
37 minutes ago
Keystone virus makes first jump from mosquitoes to humans with confirmed case in Florida teen
NATION-NOW
Updated:
47 minutes ago
Reps. Ted Lieu and Karen Handel argue over audio of immigrant children played on House floor
NATION-NOW
Updated:
50 minutes ago
Trump's European car tariff threat could crunch German automakers
NATION-NOW
Updated:
58 minutes ago
Lava 'rapids' from Kilauea are flowing through Hawaii at 15 mph
NATION-NOW
Updated:
3 minutes ago
From Belize to Soap Lake -- a murder or a suicide?
INVESTIGATIONS
Texas teen receives sweet surprise after helping elderly customer at Waffle House
NATION-NOW
Verify: Is there a secret chemtrail spraying program?
INVESTIGATIONS
The Hunt | Atlanta's hidden serial killers
THE-HUNT
Girl shown 'how a man is supposed to be' with father-daughter V-Day date
NATION-NOW
Virgin Airlines draws giant heart in sky to celebrate V-Day
NATION-WORLD
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.