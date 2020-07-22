Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
DC
Maryland
Virginia
Investigations
VERIFY
Coronavirus
Traffic
Nation/World
Entertainment
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Heavy rain, strong winds roll over the DMV
Heavy rain, strong winds roll over the DMV
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Closings & Delays
Storm Reports
Blogs
Traffic & Transportation
Latest Weather Stories
Watch Live: Heavy rains and winds drench the DMV
Lightning strikes in Silver Spring
Sports
Back
Washington NFL
Capitals
College
Nationals
Wizards
Latest Sports Stories
Kristen's KUDOS: Women leaders in military and sports
Head of Tokyo Olympics says games not possible under current conditions
Connect
Back
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Send Us A News Tip
Advertise
Jobs
TV Listings
Newsletters
RSS Feeds
Text Us
Latest News Stories
Lightning strikes in Silver Spring
President Trump, AG Barr expand anti-crime surge to Chicago, Albuquerque
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Washington, DC »
87°
Washington, DC »
Weather
Closings
Originals
The Q&A
Get Up DC
Verify
Impact
Senior Shout Outs
Great Day Washington
Life
Our Picks
Military
HeartThreads
Food
Consumer
Opinion
Pets
Amazon Effect
Survived
Underrides
Stop and Frisk
Rayful Edmond
Get Up Give Back
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com
Severe weather impacting the DC-Metro area until 7 p.m.
1/9
Montgomery County Fire & EMS
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Md.
2/9
Doug Clark
Sterling, Virginia
3/9
Doug Clark
Sterling, Virginia
4/9
Doug Clark
Sterling, Virginia
5/9
Doug Clark
Sterling, Virginia
6/9
Capital Climate
Rockville, Maryland
7/9
Capital Climate
Rockville, Maryland
8/9
Tom Hunsicker
Rockville, Maryland
9/9
Tom Hunsicker
Rockville, Maryland
1
/
9
×
Montgomery County Fire & EMS
Montgomery County Fire & EMS Headquarters in Gaithersburg, Md.
More
WUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow