Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com
Photos: Winter storm conditions vary across the region
1/26
Hazel Zombro
Wildlife enjoying the weather in Harpers Ferry, WV (Hazel Zombro) Credit: Hazel Zombro
2/26
Tony
Snow, sleet & freezing rain in Hartwood, VA (Credit: Tony) Credit: Tony
3/26
Matt Pusatory
Not much snow in Silver Spring (Matt Pusatory) Credit: Matt Pusatory
4/26
Nicole DiAntonio, Twitter
Snow-covered roads in Manassas, Va.
5/26
WUSA9
Roads in Frederick, Md.
6/26
Russ Adams, Twitter
Snowfall in Alexandria, Va. as of 4:30 a.m.
7/26
Deborah Brooks
Credit: Deborah Brooks
8/26
Kim
4 1/2” snow in Emmittsburg Credit: Kim
9/26
Kim
4 1/2” snow in Emmittsburg Credit: Kim
10/26
Dennis Cordray
Credit: Dennis Cordray in Fort Belovoir
11/26
Sue
Credit: Sue in Herndon
12/26
Laurie McBrierty
Credit: Laurie McBrierty
13/26
Lisa Adams
Credit: Lisa Adams in Berkeley Springs, WV
14/26
Hazel Zombro
Credit: Hazel Zombro in Harpers Ferry
15/26
Thomas Savage
Credit: Thomas Savage in McGaheysville, VA
16/26
Tony
Credit: Tony in Fredericksburg, VA
17/26
Steve
Credit: Steve in Reston
18/26
Ellen Bryan
Credit: Ellen Bryan in DC
19/26
Ellen Bryan
Credit: Ellen Bryan in DC
20/26
Korey Phipps
Credit: Korey Phipps in White Plains, MD
21/26
Korey Phipps
Credit: Korey Phipps in White Plains, MD
22/26
AMY
Credit: AMY in Reston
23/26
Laura Geller
This looks very slippery to walk or drive on Credit: Laura Geller
24/26
Jean Yvonne
Churchton, MD: MY DRIVEWAY IS FROZEN SOLID. I HAVE BIRDFEEDERS FOR THE BIRDS, BUT THE SQUIRREL HANGS UPSIDE DOWN TO EAT. Credit: Jean Yvonne
25/26
Alex Gales
Credit: Alex Gales in Frederick, MD
26/26
JL
Hard glaze of ice in Port Tobacco, MD Credit: JL
1
/
26
×
Hazel Zombro
Wildlife enjoying the weather in Harpers Ferry, WV (Hazel Zombro) Credit: Hazel Zombro
