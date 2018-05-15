WATCH LIVE
On Air 10:55PM
68
Washington, DC

Washington Weather Summary: 68 degrees
Menu
WUSA Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Weather Alert

8 Weather Alerts

Learn More

Beautiful sunsets seen after Monday's heavy storms

Spotsylvania, Va.
01 / 13
Spotsylvania, Va.
01 / 13

Featured Galleries
Beautiful sunsets seen after Monday's heavy storms
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Winter storm on first day of spring
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Animal rescues during Harvey
HARVEY
Hurricane Harvey causes massive flooding in Houston area
HURRICANE-HARVEY
Here we snow again
NEWS
Check It Out: Frozen Waterfalls At Hanging Rock State Park
LOCAL
© 2018 WUSA-TV. All Rights Reserved.