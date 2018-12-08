Unite the Right 2 rally in DC

Mounted police stand guard before white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
02/11
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 11: Police officers stand guard in front of the White House before white supremacists, neo-Nazis, members of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups gather for the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park across from the White House August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
03/11
Counter protesters gather at Freedom Plaza before the Unite the Right rally in Lafayette Park on August 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
04/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax Ñ GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last yearÕs deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
05/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: A "White Lives Matter" supporter and his fellow white supremacists gather outside the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station before traveling by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
06/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: A man wears a "TRUMP" hat as he and his fellow white white supremacists walk toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last years deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
07/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Fairfax County Police escort white supremacists as they walk toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for the Unite the Right rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
08/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
09/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
10/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
11/11
VIENNA, VA - AUGUST 12: Surrounded by his supporters, reporters and Fairfax County Police, Jason Kessler (C) walks toward the Vienna/Fairfax GMU Metro Station to travel by train to the White House for his white supremacist "Unite the Right" rally August 12, 2018 in Vienna, Virginia. Thousands of protesters are expected to demonstrate against the "white civil rights" rally in Washington, which was planned by the organizer of last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)