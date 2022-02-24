x
Russian forces invade Ukraine

People hold banners during a demonstration in front of the Federal Chancellery, in Berlin, Thursday Feb. 24 2022, following the Russian attack of Ukraine. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)