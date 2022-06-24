Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
DC
Maryland
Virginia
Investigations
Coronavirus
Traffic
Nation/World
Entertainment
Sports
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Roe v. Wade overturned by Supreme Court
DC Police prepare for protests following Roe v. Wade decision
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Closings & Delays
Storm Reports
Blogs
Traffic & Transportation
Latest Weather Stories
Fantastic Friday forecast followed by a great summer weekend
SIGN UP HERE: Love weather? We do too! Here's how to join WUSA9 Weather Watchers team
Near Me
VERIFY
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Washington, DC »
76°
Washington, DC »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Get Up DC
Contests
Washington Commanders
Investigations
Open Mic
Great Day Washington
Capitol Riots
Coronavirus
Equality Matters
Impact
Life
Our Picks
Military
HeartThreads
Food
Consumer
Pets
Get Up Give Back
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
PHOTOS: Roe v. Wade overturned by Supreme Court
1/8
WUSA9
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
2/8
AP
Faith Adams from Bangor, Maine, protests about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
3/8
AP
Michelle Peterson from Silver Spring, Md., protests about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
4/8
AP
People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
5/8
AP
People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
6/8
AP
People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
7/8
AP
People protest about abortion, Friday, June 24, 2022, outside the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
8/8
AP
Steel fencing and barricades surround the Supreme Court in anticipation of a decision that could possibly overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
1
/
8
×
AP
The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.
More
WUSA would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow