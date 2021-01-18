Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com
U.S. flags placed on the grounds of the National Mall ahead of Biden-Harris inauguration
1/30
AP
A large American Flag is are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
