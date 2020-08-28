Skip Navigation
March on Washington 2020
1/18
Erick Flack, Twitter
2020 March on Washington
2/18
Laura Geller
Credit: Laura Geller
3/18
WUSA9
4/18
Jess Arnold
Credit: Jess Arnold
5/18
WUSA9
6/18
Kay weber
Credit: Kay weber
7/18
Jess Arnold
Credit: Jess Arnold
8/18
Kay weber
Credit: Kay weber
9/18
WUSA
Avery Ford, 27, left, and Marcus Spady, 26, beckon people from line for temperature checks outside the March on Washington check-in points.
10/18
WUSA
A look at the Lincoln Memorial at the beginning of the March on Washington 2020.
11/18
AP
Demonstrators gather near the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)
12/18
AP
A man walks in the Reflecting Pool during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
13/18
AP
People sitting social distanced, listen to speakers during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech in Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
14/18
AP
People arrive and walk around the reflecting pool during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech in Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
15/18
AP
Kenithia Alston, mother of Marquise Alston, right, speaks while joining with 11 other mothers who lost children to police killings as demonstrators gather for the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Michael M. Santiago/Pool via AP)
16/18
AP
Regina performs the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" as she appears with singer and songwriter George Clinton as demonstrators gather at the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
17/18
AP
Seating is social distanced at the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
18/18
AP
Secretary-treasurer of the AFL-CIO Elizabeth Shuler speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)
