13-year-old among 3 teens arrested for armed carjacking, robbery in Montgomery Co.
Man notices car following him moments before armed carjacking, 3 teens arrested
Teens, as young as 13, arrested for armed carjacking, robbery in Maryland
Police arrest 3 teens for robbing man at gunpoint before driving away in his car
Here's why Metro might not be the best option for getting home from Beyoncé's concert
Warm Thursday with isolated showers and storms
August brings rain to DC
DC braces for Trump arraignment
1/12
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse is seen behind barricades, before the arrival of former President Donald Trump.
2/12
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Supporters of the former President Donald Trump holds their banners before his arrival outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
3/12
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Nicky Sundt holds a banner outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
4/12
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People gather, including supporters of Former President Donald Trump, near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
5/12
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protesters hold signs that spell JUSTICE as they walk with Domenic Santana, 61, of Miami, holding up a sign that reads "LOCK HIM UP"
6/12
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
A person in a car holds up an image of Former President Donald Trump near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
7/12
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Washington Metropolitan Police patrol the area outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
8/12
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
A person protests with a sign that reads "FREE J6ers" near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
9/12
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The U.S. Capitol is seen in the distance as Supporters of former President Donald Trump drive by the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
10/12
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Domenic Santana, 61, of Miami, holds a sign that reads "Lock Him Up" at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse.
11/12
AP
Workers put up barricades and secure the area outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Washington.
12/12
AP
1
/
12
×
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse is seen behind barricades, before the arrival of former President Donald Trump.
