PHOTOS: This is where bicycles from bike shares go to die in China
The bike-sharing industry is wildly popular in China, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations. Shanghai announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA: Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen piled up at an open area near a river embankment at Wuchang District on July 9, 2018 in China. Recently, the number of shared bikes in Wuhan has reached 1.03 million. (Photo by VCG)
A drone captures numerous abandoned public shared bicycles at a lot in Shanghai on May 10, 2018. China issued national guidelines on bike-sharing operations to nurture industry while addressing complaints over them. (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA - MARCH 19: A bike share bicycle sits among rapeseed flowers at the abandoned Wanguo Park on March 19, 2018 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)
Abandoned share bicycles are seen at a temporary parking lot in Shanghai on August 24, 2017.
The bike-sharing industry has proven wildly popular with Chinese city-dwellers, but has grown so rapidly that authorities have introduced regulations to prevent an accumulation of unused bikes on streets. Shanghai last week announced a ban on additional bikes being deployed in the city to prevent sidewalk clutter. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA (Photo credit should read CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images)
WUHAN, CHINA -: Bicycles of various bike-sharing services are seen piled up at an open area near a river embankment at Wuchang District on July 9, 2018 in Wuhan, China. (Photo by VCG)