PHOTOS: Mourners in DC remember Sen. John McCain

“I want to communicate with the WH what a horrendous relationship they've had with Senator McCain. I want to honor McCain.”- Bruce from Kensington, Md.
Maryanne from New Jersey says “Senator John McCain represented regular order. He's what a Senator should be.”
“I see him as a symbol— a way of being in politics that is fast disappearing.” She says he knew how to bring people together for the greater good. — Cindy Sylvia from West Virginia
Senator John McCain was a hero! He fought for his country. “He's a model we should all follow. We lost a good one.” - Kitt from Sterling, Virginia
Charles from College Park and says Senator John McCain was courageous and has an amazing story. “His approach to civil rights is important for the Republican Party going forward.”
These two men traveled all the way from Portland, Oregon. They say Senator McCain “was a man who commanded respect.”
Mary Ellen Spera is from Delaware. She says she would have been very proud to have had Senator John McCain as our president. She met him at the Dover Port Mortuary and said he was the first VIP to shake everybody's hand.
Karen Wisniewski is from Maryland. She's here to to pay her respects to a great American. Her fondest memory of Senator John McCain is the way he spoke in public office.