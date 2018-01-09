PHOTOS: John McCain's funeral in Washington, DC

Meghan McCain leaves the podium after speaking during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Former US President George W. Bush speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain into the Washington National Cathedral for a memorial service in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during the funeral service for U.S. Sen. John McCain at the National Cathedral on September 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
The casket of late US Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, is seen during the National Memorial Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, September 1, 2018.
Former US Senator Joe Lieberman speaks during a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Meghan McCain, daughter of US Senator John McCain, speaks during a memorial service for her father at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
People attend a memorial service for US Senator John McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
Family members of Sen. John McCain, watch as his wife, Cindy McCain (R) accompanied by Chief of Staff John Kelly (3rd R) and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (2nd R) lays a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.
Members of the McCain family watch joint service members carry the casket of Senator John McCain from the US Capitol to a motorcade that will ferry him to a funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on September 01, 2018.
A Military Honor Guard carries the casket of US Senator John McCain from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
The family of US Senator John McCain watches as a Military Honor Guard carries his casket from the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on September 1, 2018.
A crowd gathers before Cindy McCain, wife of Senator John McCain arrives to lay a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on September 1, 2018.