Pro-Trump election protests
VERIFY: No, if electoral votes for Biden are rejected by Congress, those votes do not go to President Trump
Bundle up Wednesday, wind chills in the 20s and 30s
Bundle up Wednesday, wind chills in the 20s and 30s
Pro-Trump election protests
1/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2/19
AP
Workers board up the glass panel windows at a downtown Washington store, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
3/19
AP
Lloyd Watkins of Nashville, Tenn., a supporter of President Donald Trump carries a flag outside the Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
4/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
5/19
AP
People hold a sign reading 'Free Enrique' in reference to Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who was arrested on Monday when he arrived back in the District, as they attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. Tarrio was arrested and accused of burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month. He was charged with destruction of property and is also facing a weapons charges after officers found him with the firearm magazines when he was arrested. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
6/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
7/19
Kyle Watkins
Thousands of President Trump supporters have descended on DC for the third time in two months to protest the election results.
8/19
AP
Members of the DC National Guard provide traffic control at an intersection near a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
9/19
AP
A Metropolitan Police officer secures fencing keeping pedestrian's out of a section of Black Lives Matter Plaza, next to a few counter-protesters, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, ahead of an expected rally in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
10/19
AP
Supporters if President Donald Trump Elizabeth Nowakowski and her husband Tony Nowakowski from Troy, Mich. walk on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
11/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
12/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
13/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
14/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
15/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
16/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
17/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
18/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
19/19
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
1
/
19
×
AP
People attend a rally at Freedom Plaza Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
