News
Local
DC
Maryland
Virginia
Investigations
Coronavirus
Traffic
Nation/World
Entertainment
Sports
Latest News Stories
'It feels nice to do my job' | Rookie DC firefighter saves woman from fiery apartment
DC rookie firefighter saves woman with serious injuries from apartment fire
Rookie DC firefighter saves woman from burning apartment
DC Police investigate deadly shooting in Northwest DC
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Hourly
Closings & Delays
Storm Reports
Blogs
Traffic & Transportation
Latest Weather Stories
Here is a look at the 2022 Hurricane Season Names
SIGN UP HERE: Love weather? We do too! Here's how to join WUSA9 Weather Watchers team
Washington Commanders
PHOTOS: The intersection of Black civil rights and LGBTQ+ rights movements
1/18
AP
Protesters hold up signs at the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz)
2/18
AP
Marchers gather on Castro Street in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020, during protests by gay activists and supporters calling for an end to racial injustice and for police accountability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
3/18
AP
People march through central London to mark Pride Day, Saturday June 27, 2020. Many people held banners declaring Black Trans Lives Matter, as the recent death of black man George Floyd in America and his last words "I can't breathe", continues to prompt thousands to protest for anti-racism and social justice. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
4/18
AP
Two-spirit trans Navajo woman Yue Begay, of Culver City, attends the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz)
5/18
AP
People hold a flag saying "Black Trans Lives Matter" outside City Hall during a march in commemoration of Juneteenth Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Louis. Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure all enslaved people be freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
6/18
AP
Stephanie Carr, left, and her wife Mia Carr, of Los Angeles, attend the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz)
7/18
AP
Erik Webb, left, and Lance Toma wear rainbow face masks as Toma holds up a flag that reads "Black Lives Matter," at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020, during a gay activists and supporters protest calling for an end to racial injustice and for police accountability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
8/18
AP
Erik Webb wears a rainbow face mask during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at a protest by gay activists and supporters calling for an end to racial injustice and for police accountability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
9/18
AP
Marchers gather on Castro Street in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020, during protests by gay activists and supporters calling for an end to racial injustice and accountability for police. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
10/18
AP
A man walks his dog past a mural on Hollywood Blvd., a day after a large protest march in support of gay and transgender people of color, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests continue to be held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
11/18
AP
Trans women Carlisha Brown, from left, Nina Barkers, and Vanessa Warri, of Los Angeles, attend the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz)
12/18
AP
A mural that reads "ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER" is painted on Halsey Street, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
13/18
AP
Protesters hold up a sign at the start of the the All Black Lives Matter march, organized by black LGBTQ+ leaders, on Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Paula Munoz)
14/18
AP
People prepare to march at Dolores Park in San Francisco, Sunday, June 28, 2020, during a protest by gay activists and supporters calling for an end to racial injustice and for police accountability. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
15/18
AP
An LGBTQ Pride march heads toward an area where streets are blocked off in what has been named the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone to show solidarity with protesters Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Seattle. The march of about 200 came with most LGBTQ Pride weekend events replaced with virtual events because of the coronavirus outbreak. Marchers demonstrated in solidarity with the community in remembering the death of George Floyd, and against police abuse and excessive force. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
16/18
AP
Chris Moffitt, center, from Lancaster, Calif., stands with his daughters, Emma, 10, left, and Anna, 8 , right, as they join people gathered in Hollywood for an "All Black Lives Matter" march organized by black members of the LGBTQ+ community in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
17/18
AP
People walk on Hollywood Boulevard for an "All Black Lives Matter" march, organized by black members of the LGBTQ community, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
18/18
AP
A protester holds a sign reading "Trans Love" during a march in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and other groups, Thursday, July 30, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
