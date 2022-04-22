x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

3 adults, 1 child shot in broad daylight in NW DC

1 / 17
AP
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. At least four people were shot when a gunman unleashed a flurry of bullets in the nation’s capital. The hail of gunfire led to lockdowns at several schools and left a community on edge before the suspect was found dead hours later. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)